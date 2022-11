Nobody in Jávea will have to pay rubbish collection tax all next year, the local nursery school is now free of charge – and businesses setting up in the Marina Alta coastal town will not have to pay an opening licence fee if they begin trading next year.

The cuts to local rates announced this week have been introduced ‘in light of rising living costs, energy bills and uncertainty’ caused by ‘global crises’.

