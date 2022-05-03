Cofrentes nuclear station to cease production for good

11/03/2021. Cofrentes, Valencia, Comunidad Valenciana, España.rrActivistas de Greenpeace se encadenan en el acceso a la central nuclear de Cofrentes (Valencia) para pedir al Gobierno su cierre definitivo. Coincidiendo con el 10º aniversario del accidente de Fukushima, la organización ecologista rdemanda al Gobierno que no repita el error cometido hace una década al conceder una nueva licencia de funcionamiento a la central, que expira el próximo 20 de marzo.rrHoy no es un día cualquiera: hace una década, en febrero de 2011, una veintena de activistas de Greenpeace entraron en la central nuclear de Cofrentes y escalaron a una de las torres de refrigeración. En esa acción pintaron en la torre de refrigeración el mensaje Peligro Nuclear para exigir que no se renovara la licencia para que siguiese operando. Pocos días después, un 11 de marzo como hoy, en Japón, la Central nuclear de Fukushima pasaba a la historia por sufrir el peor desastre nuclear desde Chernóbil en 1986.rrDespués de una década, volvemos al lugar de los hechos para exigir, una vez más, que no se renueve la licencia de Cofrentes porque si algo hemos aprendido en este tiempo, es que que las nucleares son instalaciones envejecidas y que no las necesitamos para mantener la seguridad del suministro; y por lo tanto, no debemos renovar sus licencias sin, además, la participación de la ciudadanía en la toma de decisiones (algo que sí se pide para cualquier pequeña instalación energética y renovable).r©Greenpeace/Pedro Armestrerr©Greenpeace Handout/Pedro Armestre - No sales - No Archives - Editorial Use Only - Free use only for 14 days after release. Photo provided by GREENPEACE, distributed handout photo to be used only to illustrate news reporting or commentary on the facts or events depicted in this image.

A nuclear power plant in a rural Valencia-province valley will be dismantled, the government has confirmed – but it will not disappear overnight.

It will take at least another generation before the controversial plant is completely removed from the once picturesque riverbank.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News

 

