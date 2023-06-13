Walkway wonder

BENIDORM. NUEVA PASARELA DE MADERA EN EL PASEO DE PONIENTE

The new €1.6 million boardwalk running along the edge of Poniente beach in Benidorm is ‘progressing well’ and will be extended a further 300 linear metres up to the Paseo de Colón.

Acting mayor Toni Pérez visited the area alongside the acting councillor for beaches Mónica Gómez, where they spoke to technicians.

Works started at the beginning of March and are expected to be completed by the end of this month, in time for the summer influx of holidaymakers.

