The €12 million first phase of work to construct Benidorm’s long-awaited cultural centre is finally complete – and the regional government is promising another €35 million to complete the job.

Mayor Toni Pérez and architect Juan Navarro Baldeweg were joined by Valencia president Ximo Puig for a tour of the facilities on Avenida Europa.

The completed part houses the music and dance conservatory, and an auditorium.

