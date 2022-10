A new drone for Orihuela local police was presented on Monday, in addition to the two already at the disposal of the aerial measures unit (Umao) that was set up in March.

The device has a thermal camera enabling officers to work in adverse weather.

It will help the force to find people in areas that are difficult to access, and detect fires, fly-tipping sites or breakdowns in the electricity supply network, according to a council spokesman.

