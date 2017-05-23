Speed trap makes €450 an hour

SPAIN’S most profitable radar speed trap is at kilometre 417.5 on the A-4 through Córdoba. It is placed a few metres beyond an 80 kph limit sign, following a stretch of road with a speed limit of 100 kph, and generated €3.94 million in fines last year. That’s an average of €450 per hour.

The statistics came in a parliamentary answer which also showed that the 600 or so fixed and temporary radar speed traps across Spain resulted in fines totalling €164.2 million being collected in 2016. Of these, the 50 most profitable for the Spanish traffic authority DGT (Tráfico) collected over €44.3 million, or 27% of the national figure.