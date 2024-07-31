Residents evacuated in forest fire

A serious forest fire is affecting a mountainous area of inland Alicante province.

More than 100 people have been evacuated from their homes in Penaguila.

The blaze broke out at around 15.00 yesterday close to the water purification station in Benasau, where work was taking place.

In their report at 08.00 this morning, the regional emergency services HQ stated that three aircraft are already working on the fire and they will be joined by four more.

There are around 100 firefighting personnel on the ground, including the army’s UME military brigade.

A spokesperson noted that the fire is evolving favourably this morning but is still not under control.