Tony Matthews news from the Olympics

The 2024 Summer Olympics

Simone Biles along with the American team with their gold medals

Photo: @simonebiles

After three full days of competition, up to midnight on Tuesday, a total of 176 medals had been presented to athletes, male and female from 35 diufferent countries.

As at Wednesday morning, this was the list of countries who had gained the most medals and there’s still plenty more to be won.

U.S.A. 26 (4 gold, 11 silver, 11 bronze)

France 18 (5 gold, 9 silver, 4 bronze)

China 14 (6 gold, 6 silver, 2 bronze))

Japan 13 (7 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze)

G.B 12 (4 gold. 5 silver, 3 bronze)

Australia 11 (6 gold, 4 silver, 1 bronze)

Italy 11 (3 gold, 4 silver, 4 bronze)

Spain had only collected one medal – a bronze, courtesy of Francisco Garrigos in judo.

GB’s four golds have been won by the men’s relay swimmers James Guy, Tom Dean, Duncan Scott and Matthew Richards who retained their 4 x 200 metres free-style title… and Nathan Hayes in the trap shooting event. Indeed, he also had a near 100 per-cent return, firing 48 shots on target out of a possible 50.

GB’s silver medals have been won by Adam Burgess in the canoe slalom; by swimmer Adam Peaty in the men’s 100m breast-stroke; by horse rider Anna Henderson, in the women’s individual slalom and by divers Tom Daley and Noah Williams in the men’s synchronised 10m platform event. Those who have collected bronze medals are Laura Collett in equestrian evening; Team GB’s men in gymnastics; divers Yasmin and Scarlett Mew-Jensen in the women’s three metre springboard and by Kimberley Woods in the women’s kyak singles.

On Tuesday, GB’s tennis stars Andy Murray and Dan Evans reached the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles and USA gymnast Simone Biles stunned the world with some quite amazing acrobatics.

The Triathlon events (men’s and women’s races) took place a day late due to the poluted water in the River Seine

So far 176 medals have been handed out with 35 different countries picking up one, which includes Spain. Team G.B has so far gained 12 – including four gold.

.