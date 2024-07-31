Stop sign ignored

Five people were injured in a collision in Torrevieja town centre this morning.

Two of the victims are in a serious condition.

A spokesperson for the local police force said the accident occurred at the junction of Calle Joaquín Chapaprieta and Calle Vicente Blasco Ibáñez.

He noted that witnesses said one of the vehicles jumped a stop sign and smashed into another vehicle which was driving correctly.

Two people were cut out of their car by the fire brigade.

All five of the victims were taken to Torrevieja hospital for treatment.