Fugitive gang boss identified despite disguise

A fugitive convicted of leading a gang of drug traffickers in Romania has been caught by National Police in Pedreguer, despite having gone to great lengths to disguise his identity.

He had set up the gang, which dealt psychoactive substances and anabolic steroids in Romania during 2013 and 2014, according to a police spokesperson.

The Romanian authorities issued European Arrest Warrants and in 2022 Spanish police learned that the fugitives may be in this country.

They learned that he was using multiple false identities, which had enabled him to remain anonymous and avoid the authorities for several years.

He had also altered his appearance by losing weight, having 70% of his tattoos removed from his body, injecting himself with botox and altering his fingerprints.

Officers determined that he was living in a mansion in Pedreguer with another member of the same gang who had also been convicted of belonging to the same criminal organisation and drug dealing, and was also wanted by the Romanian authorities.

Although both men were taking various measures to protect themselves, the ringleader was arrested at a nearby business and the other as he was about to leave the house.