The beach drone initiative – credited with saving 13 lives in two years in the Valencia region – has been scrapped by town halls in Alicante province.

The life-saving drones were operated from the shore and able to drop a lifejacket to swimmers experiencing difficulties.

However, after two years of funding from Valencia, this summer the cost was due to pass to town halls – and only one local authority, Sagunto in Valencia province, decided to continue.

