Tony Matthews latest news

Alex Yee Photo Wikipedia

Last Wednesday, Team G.B. won five more medals including two golds.

The first gold came courtesy of Triathlon athlete Alex Yee who pulled off a brilliant victory after being over 100 yards behind New Zealand leader and subsequent silver medallist Hayden Wylde with barely a quarter-of-a-mile remaining.

And gold medal number 2 was won in magnificent style by GB’s four female rowers in the quadruple skulls race. They won with the very last stroke – which is said to be the shortest winning distance ever recorded in this event. Well done Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson, Georgie Brayshaw and Lauren Henry.

Also GB’s Beth Potter gained a bronze in the women’s triathlon… Kieran Reilly won silver in the B.M.X. freestayles final and Andrea Spendolini-Siriex and Lois Toulson doubled up to win silver in the women’s 100 metres synchronised diving.

Elsewhere… French super-swimmer Leon Marchand created history in front of a wild home crowd with a golden double in the pool, while American Katie Ledecky won a record-equalling eighth Olympic gold medal on an epic night of swimming in Paris.