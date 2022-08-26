Use of facemasks

Email

Valencia

13 August

Those readers who know a little bit about the technical side of airliners will be aware that the cabin air is filtered and replenished every two minutes.

A similar system operates on AVE long and medium distance trains. All other trains, buses and trams in the Valencia region utilise air conditioning.

In all of these cases, the passengers sit in individual seats. However, in bars and restaurants there may or may not be air conditioning and you are cheek-by-jowl with your fellow customers.

So why is it that there is no requirement for masks in bars and restaurants and yet on public transport, where the air is filtered and cleaned, the government insists that we must wear masks?

The regional government has introduced incentives with cheap fares on most forms of transport and are wondering why few people are taking them up. Who wants to sit on a train, tram, bus or coach for a few hours in the middle of summer wearing a mask?

Am I the only one who finds all this completely unscientific and inexplicable?

John Wallace