Two soldiers saw each other

Their eyes met with alarm

Enemies through circumstance

In peace there’d be no harm

“I’m told I have to shoot you”

Said one raising his gun

“Ditto” said the other man

“But do we just both run?”

“I’m just nineteen and really scared”

“I don’t deserve to die”.

Both soldiers dropped their weapons

And both men began to cry

“We didn’t cause this conflict”

“We only want to live”

“Who cares if we think differently”

“We’ve still got a lot to give”.

The soldiers hugged each other

Just as brothers show their love

They knew their lives were precious

Blessed by God from up above

Each showed a family photo

Of their parents looking proud

And thoughts of home were briefly spent

Beneath the dark war cloud

“What should we do? Desert our posts?”

“What options can we take?”

The soldiers didn’t want to kill

What choices could they make?

They knew that if they ran away

They’d be tried and they’d be shot

Their lives of little meaning

Just two numbers soon forgot

They both picked up their weapons

Both deciding what to do

Their choice , their only option.

“You shoot me and I’ll shoot you”

The End by David Whitney (Torrevieja)