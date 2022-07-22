Email

July 21

Dear sir,

I was out for an evening with friends and we decided to go to Alfaz del Pi. During the day, its quite busy but nothing remarkable about the town if I am honest.

I was pleasantly surprised to see it at night with bars and restaurants having seating outside, on the road by the church, a really nice family amosphere with a holiday vibe. No cars which was lovely. Just people being happy to be out and enjoying our wonderful Spain.

I know so many people who choose to go to Albir which is lovely but just a shout out try Alfaz del Pi for a change, hopefully you will be suprised as I was.

I always read your paper and enjoy the content.

Well done to all.

R. Simmonds