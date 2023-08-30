Denia welcomes La Vuelta

The Vuelta a España cycle race comes to Alicante province on Saturday, with the eighth stage starting in Denia and running through the mountains of the interior to finish on the famous climb at Xorret de Catí.

Denia mayor Vicent Grimalt invited everyone to ‘witness this historic sporting moment’.

At the same time, he called on residents and visitors to be ‘very patient and careful’ as the town will be ‘almost paralysed for the event’ with many streets closed.

“We are asking people to leave their vehicles at home,” he said.

