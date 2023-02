Via Facebook

January 27

Hi,

I don’t know if you are aware but there is a couple going around squirting liquid at people and you think it is bird poop. They are then helping you to clean it and pick pocketing you.

Two incidents in Moraira yesterday that we know of, one being my husband.

I understand they have been doing the same in Calpe.

We have reported it but just thought you might make people aware.

Carol Durant