Calling the powers that be

Via Facebook

February 1

Dear Editor,

Calpe is a beautiful town, millions have been spent to attract tourism, until you come to the beach promenade.

It’s a complete eyesore. The massive hole dug many years ago next to Esmeralda apartments for a hotel has been in this state for well over 10 years.

If you are one of the unlucky apartment owners close by, it floods constantly so it is a haven for mosquitoes, the smell is unbearable during the summer.

According to Madrid they cannot build on this site due to the proximity to the sea. Surely after years of this unsightly plot which blights the wonderful sea front, the powers that be could take steps to rectify this for the good of Calpe.

Thank you for listening,

Best Wishes

Pat Tolley

(Esmeralda apartment owner)