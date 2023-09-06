Rare gulls on the up

An increase of 8% in the total number of nesting pairs of Audouin’s gulls in 2023 compared to the previous year has been reported by the regional department for the environment, water, and infrastructure.

They highlighted the increase in the colonies at Castellón port and, above all, in the Albufera natural park, which largely compensate for the decline observed in Valencia port and the lagoons of La Mata-Torrevieja natural park.

It has gone from the brink of extinction in the 1980s to a population of more than 5,500 breeding pairs in the Valencia region.

