As I’m lazing on my garden seat

I see sunlight dancing through the tree

Is that an Angel’s shape or a Nymph I see?

Or is sparkling sunlight fooling me?

As the halo sun slowly sets on me

On a glorious balmy summer’s day

The moths will start flitting around

With their dancing abandoned way

As night birds serenade the shading sky

Towards the slowly coming dusk

The bats will dart around me

Wafting away their bodily musk

A cool breeze disturbs shaded leaves

With their rustle soft and clear

Hark! What is that sound

Is that a lonely owl I hear?

Gone the cooing of the pigeon

The buzz of passing bumble bee

They have settled from a busy day

For their night’s rest and tranquillity

Solar star points twinkling up above

As darkness gathers pace

A clear silent sky above me

Transforms into spangled lace

This day I am now leaving

Was pleasant clear and warm

I knew the bats would be here

I hear echoes of their swarm

A cool soft glow of moonlight

Now flitters around my back

It lights the path for nocturns

Giving back energy, now they lack

Flowers have closed up for this day

To flaunt beneath tomorrow’s sun

Or even a light shower of rain

With a grateful nod from every one

Gossamer clouds floated midst blue today

Fluffy pillows soft and white

My garden was warmly enhanced this day

Tomorrow’s colours? Yet more in sight

Will I see again more colours?

Reds, yellows, pinks or hyacinth blues

With their distinct wafted scents

Merging with their different hues

My garden now is settling down

It needs gathering strength from rest

It needs to snooze until tomorrow

To accomplish all things blessed

I have spent such a relaxing day

In my heavenly garden’s glade

Sometimes dozing in the sunlight

At times marvelling in the shade

Absorbing soft warmths of nature

During a summer’s peaceful afternoon

Reflecting on seasons passing by

All carried past too soon

As I languished in my garden

Savouring scents that nature built

Breathing nature’s coloured wonders

My senses have no tinge of guilt

Immersing myself with mother nature

In my garden, colours up my sense

But it may all change again tomorrow

Mother nature’s sometimes dark and dense

Is it too early for my bedtime?

Now like my garden I must rest

But as long waking hours numb my eyes

Sleep will succumb to my behest

As I laze in cooling semi darkness

Nearly dozing off to sleep

I really must go back indoors

A date with the Sandman I must keep

With regards

from Mick Scarles (SW19expat)