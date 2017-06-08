Local police handed bullet proof vests

By Emma Randle

Carboneras council has issued its 17-strong local police force with bullet proof vests costing €10,000 saying cops’ safety is paramount despite the town having one of the lowest crime rates in the province.

The vests are designed to be worn under outer clothing, protecting the body area from shots and stab wounds, and have been supplied reportedly after “years of police demand”.

The investment is in addition to a new police car and a planned relocation of police headquarters to a more central location.