A series of ‘anti-crisis’ measures were extended or adjusted by the Cabinet on Tuesday to counteract the effects of the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, some of which have been in place since January 2023.

The most eye-catching point in the announcement was the move to temporarily exempt olive oil from IVA (VAT) from Monday, July 1, which will bring the price of a litre bottle of extra virgin olive oil down by about 50 cents, according to the government.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News