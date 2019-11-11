Tractor protest over wetlands

DOZENS of tractors staged a slow protest along the CV-500 through the Albufera wetlands yesterday (Thursday) over plans to restrict traffic almost to nil.

The move will affect farmers and landowners in particular, as well as shopkeepers, bar and café owners and restaurateurs.

Aimed at protecting wildlife in the huge swampland which runs from just north of Xeraco (La Safor) almost to Valencia city, the move has already proven ‘ruinous’, say locals – the over-zealous conservation attempts mean nothing can be built within 20 kilometres of the nature reserve.

