Problems with urbanisation administrators/blacklist

October 15

Email

Dear Editor,

I have a problem on the urbanisation I live/own, where I was hoping your legal advisor or readers could help.

I have heard rumours of this before in other properties I have owned so may also be of general interest.

Before I include all the details (which not everyone will wish to read) at our last AGM our president informed us that our administrator stated they would no longer represent us and place us on a blacklist so we would not be able to get another administrator if we re-elected our current treasurer.

This was not included in the AGM minutes but was circulated as a separate letter from the president. I have heard of this before but assumed it was just one of those rumours that always seem to circulate. So could I ask if there is such a thing as an administrators’ blacklist?

The president and vice president who had 80% of the votes at the AGM through accumulated proxy votes then proceeded to vote out the current treasurer. Now for some extra detail for those interested.

I will not mention any names (even my own) or companies involved as I do not think this is advisable or possibly even legal.

We had some substantial renovation work done to our urbanisation swimming pool around five years ago and as the costs kept escalating some residents started investigating and discovered that a director of the administrators that advised us on selection of the contractor was also a director of the company that was given the contract for the pool. We also discovered a couple of invoices that were paid twice and further investigation led to the threat described above.

By the time we discovered all this, which took some time due to Covid and other factors, the director in question had left the administrator and so the administrator now maintains this has nothing to do with them as the person in question had now left the company. The president and vice president keep using their proxy votes to re-elect the same administrators so I am at a loss of what to do.

Regards

Frustrated of Costa Blanca