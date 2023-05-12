A positive atmosphere

Email

May 9

Dear Editor,

I went to the Homes and Garden Exhibition in Calpe last weekend and I have to say the hotel and the companies that showed their products were positive, happy and the atmosphere was really upbeat.

Finally, I feel after many years, or it seems it, things are gettting back to normal.

Having a coffee, we were chatting to different people and they all said they loved living in Spain and wouldn’t go back to the UK for anything.

They feel the weather, the health system and the social life here exceeds any expectations of UK living.

Lets all appreciate our day to day lives in Spain.

Sylvia King