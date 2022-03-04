Email

February 25

Good afternoon.

I have been trying, without success, to discover if the by-pass is open yet. We are visiting in early March and it would be helpful to know but my searches on the web have been fruitless. I hope you can help.

David Comins

The Benissa by-pass was due to be finished by the end of 2021, but unfortunately this did not happen. Currently work is being carried out on the access roundabouts and construction of underpasses and bridges. Surfacing work has now started. It is not expected to be finished for at least another few months.

CBN