Rojales has become the only municipality in the Vega Baja area to have put up plaques on the town hall which pay homage to the victims of the Nazi concentration camp Mauthausen-Gusen.

Three local residents were killed at the camp between 1941 and early 1942 – Felipe Carbonell Figueroa, Manuel Ferrández Garri and Antonio Navarro Chazarra.

Tiles bearing the names of these three Republicans were unveiled outside the main door.

