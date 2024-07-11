Beach fitness in San Pedro

The urban beaches in San Pedro del Pinatar are hosting Pilates, yoga, tai chi and Zumba sessions throughout July and August.

Pilates sessions take place from 08.00-09.00 at La Puntica beach on Mondays and Wednesdays, and at the same time on Villananitos beach on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On Tuesdays from 08.00-09.00 at La Puntica beach there are yoga sessions, and at the same time on Villananitos beach on Fridays.

Tai chi sessions are at La Mota beach on Monday and Wednesday from 20.00-21.00, whilst people wanting to practise Zumba can do so on the Paseo Marítimo in El Mojón every Tuesday and Thursday from 20.00-21.00.

Registration for the free activities is not required.