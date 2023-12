Greenpeace España has hailed ‘the beginning of the end for fossil fuels’ with the Cop28 agreement.

In the landmark deal from Dubai, nearly 200 countries vowed to transition away from fossil fuels to avert the worst effects of climate change.

According to Greenpeace España, ‘now is the moment of truth’ and they called for signatories to ‘carry out the deal’.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News