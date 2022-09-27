Grand green gas plan floated by Valencia

A project to construct around 100 new biogas plants could cover 6.5% of the current demand for natural gas in the Valencia region and create 6,000 green jobs.

The ‘Ruta Valenciana del Biogás’, according to the regional councillor for the ecological transition, Mireia Mollà, would also make progress in the fight against climate change and energy sovereignty at a time of record high energy prices.

Solid urban waste, wastewater treatment plants, livestock farming and the agro-food industry would provide the raw materials.

