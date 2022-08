The contract for the CV-202 Les Marines-Alicante public road passenger transport service has been put out to tender.

This transport service will connect the main towns of La Marina Alta and La Marina Baixa with the urban area of Alicante and its main transport hubs and centres of interest, such as Alicante-Elche airport, the ADIF Alicante station (AVE) and Alicante university.

