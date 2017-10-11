Fake terrorist attack alert goes viral

Police hunt robbers after driver is beaten and lorry stolen at gunpoint

0
19
A real Guardia Civil roadblock

By Richard Torné

Police in Almería are on the hunt for three armed men after the theft of a lorry sparked a rumour they were planning a terrorist attack.

The incident happened in Almería city about 6am on Friday (October 6) when a lorry driver who was sleeping in his cabin on a lay-by was attacked by three men wielding a knife and a handgun.

The assailants tied the driver up and dumped him by the roadside before driving the lorry away. A witness called the police after seeing the victim lying on the ground and bleeding from a head wound. However, the story took on an unexpected twist when a recording purportedly made by someone from the security forces went viral on the WhatsApp messaging service, warning about an imminent terrorist attack.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here