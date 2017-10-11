Fake terrorist attack alert goes viral

By Richard Torné

Police in Almería are on the hunt for three armed men after the theft of a lorry sparked a rumour they were planning a terrorist attack.

The incident happened in Almería city about 6am on Friday (October 6) when a lorry driver who was sleeping in his cabin on a lay-by was attacked by three men wielding a knife and a handgun.

The assailants tied the driver up and dumped him by the roadside before driving the lorry away. A witness called the police after seeing the victim lying on the ground and bleeding from a head wound. However, the story took on an unexpected twist when a recording purportedly made by someone from the security forces went viral on the WhatsApp messaging service, warning about an imminent terrorist attack.