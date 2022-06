A new phase of excavations has begun at the archaeological site of La Alcudia in Elche, part of the ancient city of Illici and now owned by Alicante university (UA).

“The aim is to find out more about the history and heritage of this ancient Roman colony, of which only 20% has been excavated so far,” explained UA vice-rector of research, Juan Mora.

