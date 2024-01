The army’s emergency brigade was called in on Friday night to help rescue around 600 drivers who were trapped in their vehicles on the N-122 in Soria province to the north east of Madrid due to heavy snow.

Snow also caused the closure of parts of the A-2 motorway in Guadalajara and the A-15 and A-2 in Soria.

A sharp rise in temperatures is leading to flooding warnings being issued as rivers rise in the area.

