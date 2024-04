Benidorm town hall is investing €20 million to construct a dual carriageway to connect Avenida de la Comunidad Valenciana with the planned new out-of-town shopping centre and industrial estate, and the N-332.

The so-called disco road (Vial Discotecas) ‘will improve many connections, especially in the Levante zone and the Rincón de Loix’, said mayor Toni Pérez.

