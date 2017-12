Drivers in Benalmádena can now pay to park in the town’s 650 blue zone parking spaces with their mobile phones, with no need to scrabble around for change or find a parking meter, after the town introduced the Telpark payment system as an alternative to the existing method. Downloadable as a smartphone app for both iOS and Android, the system also tells users when their ticket is about to expire through an alarm and allows them to extend the parking time through their phone.