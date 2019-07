Torrevieja town hall has released a detailed break-down of the population of the municipality which shows that the British once again make up the largest foreign community.

According to the data, the Spanish population numbers 50,111 – 58.8% of the municipality, while the foreign population (35,120) makes up 41.2%.

A council spokesman noted that 117 nationalities are represented on the municipal register.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News