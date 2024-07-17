Council warns that unattended items on beaches will be removed



Calpe town hall has reminded beach users about the municipal bylaw that prohibits setting out chairs, sunbeds or umbrellas before 09.30, in order not to hamper the cleaning of the sand.

This bylaw prohibits indiscriminate occupation of public domain land and makes special reference to taking up beaches with elements such as chairs, deckchairs and parasols from the early hours of the morning.

This tendency makes it difficult to clean the sand, so the bylaw establishes that all items set out on the beaches before 09.30 can be removed and the owners reported.

The bylaw also states that umbrellas, chairs or deckchairs left unattended for more than three hours can be removed.

If there is evidence that items like these have been left without a responsible person or the owner present, the town hall, through the local police or its cleaning staff, may remove them.

For some years now, the council has been receiving numerous complaints every summer about spaces being reserved on the beaches, as when users arrive at the beach mid-morning they find much of the sand occupied by items belonging to people who are not there.

Items which have been removed are deposited at the local police station, from where owners have to pay €250 to recover them, in accordance with article 54 of the bylaw regulating the police, good governance and taxation of street trading.