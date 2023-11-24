Holiday home watch service reminder

The San Fulgencio local police service to keep an eye on homes while residents are away is still available, reminded a spokesman for the force.

The ‘Policía en tu hogar’ (police in your home) initiative is for residents who are going to be away for between 15 days and three months.

All they need to do is visit the tourist information office on Calle Amsterdam in the urbanisation, fill in a simple form and prove they are the owner of the house with their DNI/TIE card or passport and an electricity or water bill.

