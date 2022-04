Bringing the ITV (MOT) motor vehicle inspection service back under public control will enable the service to be improved and fees lowered, according to regional vice-president Mónica Oltra.

She gave details following the approval of the law authorising the creation of a Valencian ITV public company, after it had been privatised in 1997 for 25 years by a Partido Popular (PP) regional government.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News