Bid to ‘re-naturalise’ Benidorm

Benidorm has completed its climate change adaptation plan (PACC), which the council assured is unique in Spain.

Both the mayor Toni Pérez and renowned geographer Jorge Olcina explained that the PACC is ‘a road map’ for municipal action ‘to avoid continuing to damage the planet with human action’ and ‘to adopt measures to mitigate the effects of climate change’ both on the municipality and its economy and society.

