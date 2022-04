Torrevieja town hall has authorised the investment of budget surplus cash totalling €48,792,056 in different projects for the town.

The two largest of these schemes have been in the pipeline for some time – the €8.9 million remodelling of the Paseo de La Libertad, where the ‘hippy market’ stands; and the long-awaited €5.7 million plan to resurface potholed streets in the municipality.

