Oliva wants to ‘repair’ N-332 stretch after toll-free day

OLIVA wants the N-332 to be handed over to the council so it can take control of repair and maintenance works.

Once the AP-7 becomes toll-free on New Year’s Day, at least some of the permanent gridlock through La Safor’s southernmost town will dissolve – but not all of it, since traffic heading for the industrial estates at the Alicante end from the Valencia direction will still need to cut through Oliva.

But great leaps have been taken in the plans to build a motorway exit south of Oliva – the job has been contracted out, and work could start early next year.

By Samantha Kett