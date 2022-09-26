Alicante branded the brothel capital of the region

Alicante province has the most brothels in the Valencia region and has ‘more tolerance of prostitution’.

These are the findings of studies carried out by Elche’s Miguel Hernández university and Valencia university (UV), presented by regional councillor for justice, Gabriela Bravo.

The Marina Alta and the Vega Baja areas have the highest concentration of sex ‘clubs’ – and are described as offering ‘sex routes’ due to the proliferation of the establishments.

