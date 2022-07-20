Spain in flames

“We are really staggered by what we are seeing in Spain, and as forest firefighters in Castilla y León in particular.”

These were the words this week of members of the INFOCYL brigade which is battling the fires in Castilla y León region, with two dead and many other forest blazes spreading around the country.

Since the start of the second heatwave of the year, more than 60,000 hectares of land has been burned in Spain in 10 days.

Dozens of villages and towns have been evacuated as they were deemed to be under threat from the unpredictable forest fires.

