(A poem inspired by the short life of Archie Battersby)

Hearts break into pieces

Lives will never be the same

Your child has left this cruel world

You look for who’s to blame

Your anger’s overwhelming

Your tears stream from your eyes

You ask God for some answers

He wont tell any lies

The truth is he was missing

An angel in his realm

A young child with ambition

Someone to take the helm

And so he chose young Archie

Who he knew would be just right

A boy full of adventure

A bright sunbeam full of light

And whilst grief overtakes you

Just be thankful for the time

That Archie spent within your life

Within your love divine

The memories, the happy times

His handsome smiling face

Not gone from you forever

But now in another place

In Heaven with a new life

Just a fleeting breath away

And always there within your hearts

Where he will always stay.

by David Whitney Torrevieja © 2022