Spain’s brown bear foundation – the Fundación Oso Pardo (FOP) – has reported that mother bears have given birth to their cubs during the winter ‘hibernation’ period in January.

They noted that this period of winter ‘sleep’ is still continuing in February, with the mums and their young in their rocky hideaways ‘far from human presence’ in the Cantabrian mountains.

Full report on the Countryside Corner page in Friday’s Costa Blanca News