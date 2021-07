Seven British fugitives have been detained in the space of just three weeks as a result of joint operations between the National Police and UK’s National Crime Agency.

The fugitives – all men – are wanted in the UK for various unrelated offences including supplying Class A and B drugs, supplying firearms and causing wounding with intent.

