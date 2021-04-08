Partial halt to AstraZeneca vaccinations

Inoculations with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 will be halted for anyone under the age of 60 in Spain, according to health minister Carolina Darias.

This means that the jab can only administered to people aged 60 to 65.

The move comes after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) concluded on Wednesday that ‘unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as very rare side effects’ of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

