Face mask regulations adapted for beaches

The national government has agreed changes to the new normality law (Ley de Nueva Normalidad) – which came into force last week – to allow beach goers to remove face masks for swimming, water sports and sunbathing.

The proposals made by the Valencia government and others regions were given the green light in a videoconference meeting of the inter-territorial health committee on Wednesday.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com